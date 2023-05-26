Australian halfback Layne Morgan's inclusion could prove the edge the Hunter Wildfires need against Jack Scott Cup leaders Gordon at Chatswood Oval on Saturday.
The Wildfires have already gone toe-to-toe with Sydney University Gold, the other heavyweights of Sydney women's premier rugby union, in a thrilling 22-20 loss in round three.
Now, they face the might of also unbeaten Gordon in round six and Morgan, fresh from playing a pivotal role in the Wallaroos' 22-5 rout of Fijiana at Allianz Stadium last Saturday, will bring plenty of star power.
"Her experience will definitely help guide us around the field," Ellis said.
"It's been one thing to have her at training, which has been fantastic, but the next thing to actually have her running onto the rugby field will be incredible for these girls."
The Speers Point 24-year-old, who previously played for Easts in Jack Scott Cup, has committed her allegiance to the Wildfires this campaign but is likely to make limited appearances due to national commitments.
The Wildfires slipped to fifth place and two points adrift of the top four last weekend, when their game against last-placed Sydney University Blue was postponed.
"The main thing is sticking to the game plan," Ellis said.
"When we played Uni and competed really well we persisted with the game plan, whereas other times when things haven't quite gone our way the game plan has sort of gone out the window a bit too."
In Hunter women's rugby union round-seven action on Saturday, Hamilton play Maitland, Southern Beaches/Medowie take on Wanderers, Nelson Bay meet Merewether Carlton and Waratah battle University.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
