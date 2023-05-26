Coach Traci Baber is looking forward to having close to a full complement of players available as University of Newcastle face Nova Thunder in round five of Newcastle championship netball at National Park on Saturday.
The two sides are locked on 11 points for second place, two behind unbeaten leaders Souths (13).
University have not lost since a one-goal defeat at the hands of West Leagues Balance and Nova's only slip up has been against Souths. Both came in round one.
Dominant goal shooter Millie Tonkin is set for her second appearance of the season for University after she returned from injury unscathed last weekend.
University also have Angela Williams available for the first time this season and other circle defender Sophie Hickling could return from an ankle injury but on limited duties.
"We've had the opens step up the last four games and we've been lucky to have that depth there, but it will be great just to have nearly a full squad available, then if we have to make changes we've got the personnel to do it," Baber said.
"But we'll have to be very good to beat them. I would say they're nearly the form team of the competition."
Competition newcomers Waratah are yet to post a win but pushed Nova all the way before going down by nine goals last weekend.
Cats co-coach Dwight Graham knows they face another tough test against Souths.
"We've been very pleased with the progress and, while the last game was a nine-goal difference, it was very, very close," Graham said.
"We got within three with about six minutes to go. One thing we did talk about is having 60 minutes of fight and I think we had 55 last week. We need to keep going right until the end."
Junction Stella (7) play Kotara South (9) and BNC Whanau (7) meet West (9).
All games are at 2.30pm.
IN THE NEWS
