Newcastle Herald

No easy answers as bill shocks surge

May 28 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MOST people received a rude electric shock on Thursday at news that power bills are likely to jump by as much as a quarter come July 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.