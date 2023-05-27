No easy answers as bill shocks surge

MOST people received a rude electric shock on Thursday at news that power bills are likely to jump by as much as a quarter come July 1.
Interest rate rises, cost of living creep and now electricity prices have pushed households to the edge. With that likely to translate into a drop in trade, business is feeling far from buoyant.
In this region traders say the increased utility costs are likely to slice their margins razor thin. Hunter Street eatery Ka-Fey's Lucy Glover, pictured, says the predicted rises of as high as 28.9 per cent from the end of next month could make her business untenable. "We already have extraordinarily high power bills, another 28 per cent would probably knock us out," she told journalist Matthew Kelly this week.
The end of Liddell power station's lifespan earlier this year failed to bring the blackouts some doomsayers predicted, but those cheerleading for a faster transition to renewables must also see there is likely short-term pain associated with that shift.
That much became clear when the state government this week announced a check-up to see if more measures were needed for cheap, reliable power.
Renewable energy zones designed to account for the bulk of new generation capacity have been delayed up to two years, proving more expensive and time-consuming than forecast. While the Hunter-Central Coast zone, a $430 million plan, remains on track for a 2027 start, the scale of the shift is becoming clear through pressures on consumers as the hypothetical becomes a challenging fiscal reality.
There is little relief on the horizon, with a fresh interest rate decision just days away. As this newspaper has detailed, homelessness rates in the region continue to swell and the crisis in rentals, property affordability and social housing will have no fast fixes.
With COVID behind them, many traders would have been hoping for the previous status quo to reassert itself and help establish their incomes after hard times. Unfortunately a confluence of factors has prevented that, with consumers finding it harder to return to the simple pleasures and luxuries that were once taken for granted.
Change is rarely easy. The economy has changed, energy markets are changing on a colossal scale, and supply chains are equally in flux. Unfortunately, that leaves most of us caught in the middle.
