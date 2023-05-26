Newcastle Herald
Lake Macquarie police charge man for alleged theft of computers, ID card printers

By Nick Bielby
Updated May 26 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 11:30am
Man allegedly stole ID card printers, computers at Lake Macquarie
Man allegedly stole ID card printers, computers at Lake Macquarie

A MAN accused of stealing computers, hard drives and identification card printers from businesses at Lake Macquarie has been charged.

