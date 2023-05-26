Man allegedly stole ID card printers, computers at Lake Macquarie

A MAN accused of stealing computers, hard drives and identification card printers from businesses at Lake Macquarie has been charged.
Corey James Bellamy, 32, was arrested at a property on Broadmeadow Road at Broadmeadow on Thursday after police found the allegedly stolen equipment while they searched the premises.
Police said in a statement it came as part of an investigation into break-ins and thefts from two businesses at Lake Macquarie this month - medical centres at Boolaroo and Whitebridge.
Mr Bellamy has been charged with knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime, making or possessing equipment for making false documents, and two counts of break, enter and steal.
He was refused bail when he faced Newcastle Local Court on Friday, May 26. He will face court again on July 26.
