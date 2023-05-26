Newcastle Herald
Luncies ready to break winless streak for Kris Lees

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
May 27 2023 - 5:30am
Grey Lunicies, centre, finishing second to Wild Chap, left, in the Cameron Handicap at Newcastle last year. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Grey Lunicies, centre, finishing second to Wild Chap, left, in the Cameron Handicap at Newcastle last year. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Kris Lees believes Luncies is well placed to end a two-year drought, while Kalapour will need a change in luck to turn the tables on Serpentine as his stable chases a group 3 double at Eagle Farm on Saturday.

