Trainer Lindsay Davis relishes chance in Wentworth Park final

Branxton trainer Lindsay Davis will savour the chance just to have a runner in a Wentworth Park final when she splits her team between the city venue and The Gardens on Saturday night.
Davis has Key Van and Askey racing at Wentworth Park, while recent additions Penguin Doug and Lil Miki Breeze will compete at The Gardens.
Key Van has box two in race seven, an $11,000 1-4 wins 520m series final, after qualifying with a second at the track on May 17.
"He did everything right last week, he jumped beautiful and crossed them to put himself in a good spot from the seven," Davis said. "That was his first race there, so to come second, I was ecstatic. I didn't win, but I was jumping up and down.
"There's four scratchings so it's down to a six-dog field, but he's going to have to do everything right. He's probably not a great shot but he's there."
Askey will also make a second appearance in town after coming fifth there on May 3. He has box five in a 520m 5th grade race, the 10th.
"He's drawn the guts, but he's a straight runner and a good beginner," she said. "He led them last time after crossing from the outside, so as long as he's left alone, he should improve that time."
Penguin Dog (race 10) and Lil Miki Breeze (12) have box three in 400m 5th grade events at The Gardens. The pair were among seven dogs to come from the kennels of Michelle Frankland-Shambler, who received an interim suspension on May 3.
Davis said Penguin Doug was a chance, while Lil Miki Breeze had settled in well at her kennels.
"The last time he trialled he went 22.9, so he's just got to get the jump right and do everything right, and he should be right in it," Davis said of Penguin Doug.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
