Melanie Elder welcomes handy draw for Man From Braavos

Louth Park trainer Melanie Elder admits she was "very nervous" waiting for the barrier draw to come out for Saturday night's state final of the Regional Championship at Menangle.
Elder was a half-head away from the biggest victory of her career last Friday night at Newcastle when heat winner Man From Braavos was second in the $100,000 Hunter regional final (2030m).
Man From Braavos did a mountain of work from a wide, second-row start to come around the field early and race outside leader and eventual winner Metallica Man before the thrilling finish.
The placing gave Man From Braavos a start in the $100,000 state decider, where Elder was desperate for a better draw to avoid another tough run.
She was thrilled to get gate three and retain the services of top driver Luke McCarthy.
"I was very nervous waiting for [the draw] to come out because we did a lot of work from 14 [at Newcastle], but it was good to get the front, and nice and close to the pegs," Elder said.
"He was right to the line last week, which was good to see. He was right there until the end.
"He tried so hard and it felt like we won, we were so proud and so happy with him."
Elder was unsure where Man From Braavos, a $12 TAB chance on Friday, would settle from the draw.
Young Tamworth trainer-driver Tom Ison's Metallica Man ($21) has gate one, while Bobs Farm trainer Geoff Harding's Jasper Styles ($51), which was a close third in the Hunter final, has the outside of the front row.
James Rattray-trained favourite Gordons Bay ($2.30) has five.
"There's a lot of speed off the front line, horses with that point-to-point speed, whereas he's usually been driven for toughness," Elder said of her charge.
"We'll just have to see what the outside swoopers do, but I have a lot of confidence in Luke.
"He's our state's best reinsman, and probably the country's best, so it gives me a lot more faith with him on."
Regardless, Elder was happy with how Man From Braavos was shaping up for the race.
"His form went off a little bit and he had a bit of time off at the end of the year, then a couple of weeks here and there, but I feel I've got him back to near how he was at the end of last year, or maybe even a bit better," she said.
"He did win a lot of races last year at a lower grade but he's definitely meeting his class now.
"It's getting a bit tougher but to do what he did last week and be there right until the end, to a short half-head, it shows his class probably doesn't really go into effect."
Man From Braavos is unplaced in four starts at Menangle but Elder believed the seven-year-old gelding was ready to produce a better result in the up to 70-ratings event over 2300m.
"He's had a few starts at Menangle with not a lot of luck but they have still been great runs, so I think given the draw and the speed that should be on early, he'll be quite suited to the race," she said.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.