Broadmeadow NPL strike force still firing after loss

Broadmeadow have lost fleet-footed striker Jarred Baker for the season but Magic's attack has shown no signs of losing ground as they approach another tough test at home on Sunday (4pm) against Edgeworth.
Magic climbed to 21 points and fourth on the NPL men's ladder after 12 rounds on Wednesday night with a 5-0 first-half drubbing of New Lambton in their catch-up game.
They did that without Baker, who went down on Sunday with a knee injury early in the 2-2 draw with equal second-placed Weston (24).
Mid-season recruit Josh Benson grabbed a brace and key 2023 addition Riley Smith scored one and played a key role in two more.
Broadmeadow coach John Bennis said Smith struggled with a shoulder problem early in the season but was now finding his range.
"It was a pleasing result, especially with Josh coming in and making an impact straight away for us," Bennis said of the midweek win.
"We are really happy with how he's progressed and Riley is scoring goals, which is nice. He was thereabouts but just wasn't scoring at the start of the year."
Bennis said Baker was still waiting on a full diagnosis but was likely gone for the season.
"It looks like Bakes has done a partial rupture of the ACL," he said.
"He's still seeing specialists but the minimum is eight to 12 weeks rehab, so he's basically out for the season."
Keanu Moore (foot) and Will Ingram (wrist) are others sidelined but James Cresnar returns from suspension for the clash with Edgeworth, who had a tougher midweek assignment.
The Eagles, who are joint second, beat NPL leaders Charlestown (28 points) 2-0 in extra-time in their Australia Cup clash. Coach Peter McGuinness said Jacob Pepper and Sascha Montefiore (hamstring) were injury concerns out of the match, while Josh Rose (calf) was still out and Andrew Pawiak (illness) was in doubt.
Bennis still expected a tough encounter at Magic Park after the Eagles came back to beat them 2-1 last time around.
"We've played less minutes and we were able to rest a couple, but the injuries are still there," he said of the midweek matches.
"It will be a tough game. They will be pretty fired up to win. Obviously they are pushing for a premiership so I expect them to be as close to full strength as possible.
"That was a big win for them on Wednesday. It would have been a tough game."
Also on Sunday, Lambton Jaffas host Weston (2.30pm).
On Saturday at 2.30pm, Maitland are set to welcome New Lambton but the Cooks Hill versus Rosebud match at Adamstown Oval was postponed after heavy rain on Friday. The Valentine-Charlestown match at Hunter Sports Centre was also postponed, while the Olympic versus Lake Macquarie game at Darling Street Oval (3pm) was in doubt.
Table: Charlestown (28), Edgeworth, Weston (24), Broadmeadow, Newcastle Olympic (21), Lambton Jaffas (20), Maitland (18), Valentine (15), Cooks Hill (13), New Lambton, Adamstown (8), Lake Macquarie (1).
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
