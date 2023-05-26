In a move to make streets and outdoor public spaces safer for women, Transport for NSW has awarded a $1 million contract to the University of Newcastle to implement a solution using smart technology.
The university's Smart City Innovation Challenge: Safer Public Spaces for Women and Girls, will deliver a multimedia, interactive, art-based display, co-designed with women, to encourage behaviour change and collect insightful data on perceptions of safety.
The project builds on a similar installation in the Newcastle CBD and will be rolled out in locations across NSW.
State Member for Newcastle Tim Crakanthorp said he was thrilled a local innovation is leading to new opportunities for other cities in NSW to feel safe.
"Our public spaces should be safe for everyone to enjoy and I'm delighted that the University of Newcastle will develop a solution that aims to help improve perceptions of safety," he said.
NSW Transport Minister Jo Haylen said research has found that one in two women in Australia do not feel safe walking home at night.
"When women feel concerned about their personal safety, it can mean they think twice about attending things like late night gigs or sporting matches, and they don't get to make the most of our nighttime economy," she said.
IN THE NEWS
The project will deliver two-metre-high, solar-powered light boxes, known as 'henges', that are interactive and equipped with light, sound and video sensors to collect data on safety and engagement.
"The data collected by the henges will help local councils and government improve their understanding on perceptions of safety. This will help inform further investments and improve outcomes for women and girls," Ms Haylen said.
"Augmented reality artworks, often referred to as City of Newcastle Henges, have helped reduce anti-social behaviour in our city," Mr Crakanthorp added.
The locations will be chosen with input from local communities, where there is an opportunity to improve perceptions of safety and boost nighttime activity.
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.