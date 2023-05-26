Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

University of Newcastle's Innovation Challenge unlocks solution to help make NSW public spaces safer

Updated May 26 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Henges are aimed at providing interactive night-time attractions and illuminating public spaces to improve public safety.
The Henges are aimed at providing interactive night-time attractions and illuminating public spaces to improve public safety.

In a move to make streets and outdoor public spaces safer for women, Transport for NSW has awarded a $1 million contract to the University of Newcastle to implement a solution using smart technology.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.