POWER outages and scrambling NSW State Emergency Crews are spread across Newcastle after large hailstones battered multiple suburbs on Friday.
A NSW State Emergency Service spokeswoman said more than 200 calls came in relating to the storms.
"Most of the calls have been for assistance with damaged sky lights, roof tiles, leaking roofs, and verandas," she said.
"There has been no reports of injury or major infrastructure damage at this time."
Ausgrid says 2330 homes and businesses in the suburbs of Newcastle West, The Junction, Bar Beach and Merewether are without power.
It is not known how long the blackout will last.
Earlier forecasts predicted a high chance of rain in the city on Friday with a chance of hail but backyards were blanketed in white before midday in some coastal suburbs.
Hail fell in suburbs including Merewether, Adamstown, New Lambton and Valentine, shifting over Mayfield and further north as it went.
At 1.30pm the Bureau of Meteorology advised severe thunderstorms "likely to produce large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding" would linger for several hours.
"Accumulations of small hail are also possible," it said. "Locations which may be affected include Forster, Seal Rocks, Bulahdelah, Nelson Bay and Dungog."
At Merewether Pump Station, the bureau recorded 56mm of rain in the hour to 12.55pm.
The forecast for the weekend is a stark departure from the storms, with sunny conditions expected in Newcastle for the next few days.
Boaters are urged to remain vigilant for strong winds along the coast both on Friday and Saturday.
For emergency help call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
