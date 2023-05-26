CARDIFF coach Grant Keeble set his players homework this week, and it wasn't an enjoyable exercise.
The Hawks had to watch their season-opening loss to Killarney Vale Bombers, a 67-0 hammering from the now undefeated Black Diamond Cup Women's leaders.
The defeat came after the Hawks lost by only two points to the Bombers, 22-20, in last year's preliminary final.
But with four wins in five games and a host players filtering into the side since their round-one belting, Keeble reckons the Hawks can end the Bombers' run of six consecutive wins on Saturday at Cameron Park.
"They'll be hard, but we're going to try our darndest. Our group has got the belief that we can beat them," he said. "We set our group a heap of homework this week to go back and watch the game the last time we played.
"They were all hanging around with their mouths open going, 'wow, we were that bad'. So they all know what we can improve on. We had a lot of ball, but we just did a lot of dumb stuff."
Third after seven rounds, the Hawks have steadily improved since their first loss, beating Warners Bay (61-2), Singleton (49-6), Terrigal (28-19) and Lake Macquarie (103-0) last week. They lost to Newcastle City (52-26) too.
Keelbe said nine players had exited the club after last season, many experienced campaigners, and the Hawks were depleted in round one. But a host of players, all youngsters, have come into the side in recent weeks.
"We've only got a couple of girls who have played 50 games, so working out exactly where they all play we're flipping the magnets around a lot, chucking them in different spots because they haven't got the experience," he said. "The young ones have been playing a lot longer, so they know the craft a little bit better. Last week, we had five players from under-17s."
The Hawks' line-up would be "completely different" from round one, he said.
"There's about eight players that have come in.
"We're expecting big games from our midfield, the likes of Sarah Cooper, Madeline Smith, Emma Hiekem."
Elsewhere, Warners Bay host City while Singleton forfeited to Terrigal. In men's games, City travel to Nelson Bay, Maitland meet Terrigal away and Killarney Vale host The Entrance-Bateau Bay.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
