Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Twins Stephen and Richard Mateer committed child sex abuse three decades ago

By Nick Bielby
Updated May 26 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle courthouse. File picture
Newcastle courthouse. File picture

A MAN who was unfit to stand trial over dozens of historical child sex abuse charges - some of the acts performed alongside his twin brother - has been found to have committed most of the crimes of which he was accused.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.