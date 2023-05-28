Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle Herald editorial May 29, 2023: How much longer will a Voice take?

By Editorial
May 29 2023 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with the Indigenous Voice co-design process. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with the Indigenous Voice co-design process. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Given Saturday was the 56th anniversary of the 1967 referendum and Friday marked 25 years since the first Sorry Day, how much longer do Indigenous Australians have to wait for a Voice that will be heard?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.