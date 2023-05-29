Homelessness knocking on all our doors in the Hunter

That's why it is so important that governments at all levels make housing and homelessness a priority. There was a time when governments in Australia built around 25 per cent of all new homes. These days, the share of new homes built by the government has fallen to roughly 2 per cent. The period when governments were active in the market coincided with the biggest increase in home ownership in our history. Working families could afford a decent place to live, generally on one income, and there was much less homelessness.