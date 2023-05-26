Newcastle Herald
Our People

Lake Macquarie welcomes 169 new Australian citizens across two ceremonies

Updated May 26 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 4:00pm
Australian citizen Manu Gilbert with 10 month-old son Louis and fiance Renea Jaeger. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Australian citizen Manu Gilbert with 10 month-old son Louis and fiance Renea Jaeger. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Manu Gilbert was one of a record of 169 people to become a citizen of the land 'down under' on Friday morning.

