Grinspoon announce Newcastle show for Easy Detention tour

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
May 29 2023 - 7:00am
Grinspoon return to Newcastle on November 18 to play NEX. Picture supplied
FANS of seminal Australian alt-rockers Grinspoon are in for a treat with the band celebrating their hit albums Easy and New Detention on their upcoming tour.

