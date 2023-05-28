FANS of seminal Australian alt-rockers Grinspoon are in for a treat with the band celebrating their hit albums Easy and New Detention on their upcoming tour.
Grinspoon will play Newcastle's NEX on Saturday, November 18, the penultimate stop on their eight-leg Easy Detention national tour.
Frontman Phil Jamieson told the Newcastle Herald Grinspoon would perform at least eight songs from each of the two albums which spawned many of their most beloved tracks like Chemical Heart, Lost Control, Ready 1 and Rock Show.
"We're doing some deep cuts from both of those records, and obviously the singles," Jamieson said.
Easy was released in 1999, following Grinspoon's breakthrough debut album Guide To Better Living, which was celebrated on a 20th anniversary tour in 2017.
It remains a personal favourite of Jamieson.
"It was of the time," he said. "We'd done Guide [To Betting Living] and toured relentlessly in America and a lot of Easy was written in America.
"Rock Show was written in a Winnebago at the back of a house that looked like House of Blues in Chicago at 11pm after a show.
"Ready 1 was written on the west coast in San Clemente."
The more commercial New Detention in 2002 became Grinspoon's most successful record, topping at No.2 on the Australian charts and it earned five ARIA Award nominations.
Grinspoon are also scheduled to close out the Cambridge Hotel's sold-out Farewell Party weekend on Sunday, June 25.
