DETECTIVES are investigating a spate of copper thefts across the Hunter, and warn the thieves they are putting their lives at risk.
Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and Hunter Valley investigators issued a plea on Friday.
It comes after several incidents in April where the wires were taken.
On April 4, thieves allegedly stole copper earth down wires in Whitebridge, New Lambton, Hamilton, Redhead and Cameron Park.
Two days later electrical wires were stolen at the Hunter Expressway's Loxford interchange, where a power pole was cut down.
On April 13 another power pole was lopped and wires stolen, while a roll of copper conductor wire at an Awaba substation was stolen just a day later.
Police said suspicious activity had also been reported near electrical supply centres.
Thefts had been spread across work sites, factories, utilities and residential premises.
Detectives are pursuing lines of inquiry, police said.
Ausgrid's executive general manager of field operations Sam Sofi said live electrical assets should be treated with more respect and thieves were risking their lives.
"Copper theft is a serious public safety issue. Not only do the perpetrators put their own lives at risk, they also endanger the community by leaving powerlines exposed," Mr Sofi said.
"Contact with powerlines can kill you. There are no second chances with electricity and no amount of copper is worth a life."
Anyone who sees fallen power lines should assume they are live, stay at least eight metres clear and call 13 13 88.
Anyone with information on the copper theft should call 1800 333 000.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
