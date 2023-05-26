Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Shute Shield rugby union, 2023: Wildfires X-factor gunning for Gordon in top-of-table battle

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
May 26 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wildfires game-breaker Alex Pohla will line up against his old club on Saturday. Picture by Stewart Hazell
Wildfires game-breaker Alex Pohla will line up against his old club on Saturday. Picture by Stewart Hazell

HUNTER Wildfires' hired gun Alex Pohla is prepared to back himself against any defender in the Shute Shield

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.