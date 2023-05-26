Newcastle Herald
Distressed selling predicted as 40 per cent of mortgage holders struggle to pay home loans in May

JL
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated June 1 2023 - 12:51pm, first published May 27 2023 - 6:43am
Belmont home owner Danni O'Conner says her family's mortgage repayments have almost doubled since coming off a fixed rate. Picture supplied.
Belmont home owner Danni O'Conner says her family's mortgage repayments have almost doubled since coming off a fixed rate. Picture supplied.

Danni O'Connor, 31, of Belmont, has seen the monthly mortgage repayments on her family's house almost double since their fixed-rate came to an end.

