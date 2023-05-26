Danni O'Connor, 31, of Belmont, has seen the monthly mortgage repayments on her family's house almost double since their fixed-rate came to an end.
But no matter what the hardship, she is determined to hold onto the family home.
"Our repayments have increased by $500 per month since March," Ms O'Connor said.
She estimates that almost 50 per cent of their household income is needed to cover the mortgage.
The rate increases and rising cost of living has forced the family to cut back on social engagements and dining out. A planned backyard renovation also has been delayed.
Further rate rises would mean taking on extra work and looking at other ways to fund their mortgage.
"It might mean I would have to increase my hours at work or sell our caravan," she said. "We have a large family, so selling our home wouldn't really be an option so we will make sure we are able to support our loan."
Her experience reflects what is happening across the region. Mortgagee sales, when the bank steps in and lists a home for sale due to people not being able to pay their mortgages, are low.
But home owners are in distress and battling to pay their mortgages at all costs.
A survey from Finder reveals that 40 per cent of mortgage holders in Australia say they struggled to pay their home loan in May. This is the highest number on record since Finder began tracking in May 2019.
Modelling from Canstar reveals the impact of rate rises on monthly repayments in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie. It shows that households in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie could be putting 45 per cent of their earnings towards their mortgage repayments and paying $4712 a month.
This is based on a couple earning a combined average income of $121,041 in regional NSW and the median property price of $913,931 in the region in April 2022 with a loan amount of $731,145.
"Anecdotally, arrears are lower than might be expected at this stage, but it is certainly my view that we will see an emergence of arrears and properties coming onto the market to escape the difficult position some borrowers are finding themselves in," Canstar chief commentator Stephen Mickenbecker said.
Analysis by Ray White of all residential listings across the region reveals that mortgagee sales are yet to surface in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.
"We are not seeing them and even nationally, we have seen a rise in mortgagee sales but it is still only 300," Ray White chief economist Nerida Conisbee said.
She says that the residential property market could see an uptick in distressed selling later in the year, but she expects it will not be widespread as most mortgage holders will "try to hang on to the family home".
"There are a lot of people under high levels of mortgage stress, but I don't think it will tip over into high levels of distressed selling," she said.
"People will cut expenses, they will sell a car, they won't go on holidays.
"What we may see is the sale of holiday homes or investment properties, but it does look like interest rates are set to peak now."
September is traditionally the beginning of the spring market, one of the busiest times for sellers and buyers.
It is also the time of year that mortgagee listings could seep into the market, CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless says.
"Arguably that will be when we will have seen the household sector experiencing the full set of rate hikes," Mr Lawless said.
"It makes sense that by September or coming into the final quarter of the year that we could see more evidence that people have either had to sell their property or are highly motivated to sell their property.
"There will also be a lot of people who migrated from a fixed rate loan onto a variable rate loan with a fairly substantial jump in their mortgage repayments."
Mr Lawless said those most at risk of being forced to list their property were home owners who bought at the peak during the pandemic.
"There will be people who bought into the marketplace with less than 10 per cent deposit across the Newcastle region, so there will simply be more people who can't keep up their mortgage repayments," he said.
September being a make-or-break month is a view shared by those at the coalface.
"I think some people have been hanging on by the skin of their teeth," First National Lake Macquarie agent Troy Duncan said.
"If they put one more interest rate hike up like they are talking about doing, I think people will then really start to unravel.
"Around September is when those who have been struggling will be the ones on the market."
Steven Georgalas, from LJ Hooker Belmont, has not witnessed distressed selling, but says it could be on the rise in the coming months when borrowers come off fixed-rate mortgages.
"We are probably on the cusp of it all," he said. "A lot of home owners have quite a bit of equity which has allowed them to ride it out and I think the distressed selling is going to come from those who bought a property in the last 18 months."
