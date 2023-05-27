A greyhound welfare group has expressed alarm after the death of two dogs within a week at the Newcastle race track.
The stewards' report for May 26 said Cyclone Shirley, a 22-month-old greyhound collapsed in the catching pen after competing in race six at The Gardens.
She received veterinary attention, but was declared dead shortly after. The greyhound was transported to Wallsend Veterinary Clinic for post mortem examination.
The death came after four-year-old greyhound Tahlee Girl was euthanised at The Gardens on May 20 with two broken legs.
The dog had been absent from racing for 38 days after suffering split webbing in her paw.
The stewards' report said this was tightened and checked, but she fell rounding out of the first turn.
A veterinary examination after the race revealed a compound fracture to her off-fore wrist and a fracture to her near fore wrist, resulting in the euthanasia.
Greyhound Racing NSW was contacted for comment.
Animal welfare group Coalition for the Protection of Greyhounds said the deaths were alarming.
"This ongoing carnage ... can't continue," the coalition said in a statement.
"The previous government spent $30 million making tracks safe, with the racing industry describing The Gardens as 'state-of-the-art', yet deaths are increasing."
"Why are so many greyhounds collapsing and dying?
"Autopsy reports need to be made publicly available.
"Cyclone Shirley was less than two years old. This just isn't right."
The group has called on new NSW Racing Minister David Harris to "intervene and address this growing crisis in animal welfare".
"The only way to stop this cruelty is to end greyhound racing."
A spokesperson for Racing Minister David Harris said the NSW government was "committed to supporting a competitive, responsible, and sustainable greyhound racing industry, with high standards of animal welfare".
"The Greyhound Welfare & Integrity Commission (GWIC) reports on a quarterly basis on greyhound injuries," the spokesperson said.
"It is important to note that rates of euthanasia in greyhound racing have trended downwards in recent years.
"GWIC's Race Injury Review Panel will review recent deaths at racetracks to determine the causes.
"GWIC also recently convened the first Race Injury Reduction Summit, bringing together industry representatives and experts from across Australia and New Zealand. GWIC is committed to implementing the action plan agreed at the summit."
IN THE NEWS
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.