A Broadmeadow house has been "severely damaged" by fire on Saturday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to "reports of large black smoke and people yelling" at a Chatham Street home about 4.15pm.
A witness said five people were inside and managed to evacuate.
A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said crews arrived to "lots of smoke" coming from the two-level house and called in additional resources.
An Ambulance NSW spokesperson said paramedics responded, however had no further details.
Firefighters got to work extinguishing the fire and had it under control in 25 minutes. The Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said the home was "severely damaged".
The blaze was contained to one building. The cause is under investigation.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
