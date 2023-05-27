MEREWETHER coach Tony Munro reckons Greens captain Sam Rouse would not look out of place in the Shute Shield and will urge the fullback to step up to representative rugby this season.
Rouse scored four tries to inspire the Greens to a resounding 52-22 triumph over arch rivals Wanderers on Saturday and stretch their unbeaten start to the season to seven games.
The Two Blues had no-answer to the pace and precision of a rampant Merewether. Rouse was head of the demolition job.
"The first two tries - we practised starting fast at training and it paid off. We have to keep that momentum going. Rousey was at another level. He would not be out of place in a Shute Shield team."
Newcastle compete at the NSW Country Championships in Tamworth in a fortnight.
Rouse, breakaways Rhys Bray, Lachy Miller and halfback Eli McCulloch have flagged an interest in being part of the program.
"I am a big supporter of the guys playing rep football," Munro said. "It is a great experience. You play a high level of football and you get to play with blokes from other clubs. Rousey and few others would walk into a NSW Country side. "
Rouse said his focus was on Merewether and securing back-to-back premierships.
"I will keep the rep stuff in mind," he said. "I just love the Greens. That is my priority."
On Saturday's performance, the Greens remain on track.
Rouse exploded down the short side to collect a kick and open the scoring inside a minute.
The fullback had a double five minutes later, backing up on the inside after a bust by Kade Robinson.
The skipper grabbed a third just before half-time as Merewether feasted on another turnover to be in control 31-10.
"We really understand each other's game," Rouse said. "I know what traits my players have and I push off them. They do most of the work. I just have to be in the right spot."
Wanderers struck first after the break through Emerson Burgess to close to 31-17.
But the revival was brief.
Centre Will Frost stepped through some feeble defence to extend the margin, before Rouse snapped up a popped pass and raced 20 metres.
"It is the first time we have put 50 points on Wanderers in my time," Rouse said. "There has been high expectations on us. That creates pressure. Today we took the approach to enjoy it. Everyone was smiling. When the Greens are happy we play good footy."
Wanderers coach Trevor Hefren said the Two Blues were punished for their mistakes.
"We had four loose balls in the first half, and they scored four tries from it. It was quite simple," he said.
At Marcellin Park, Maitland found another gear in the second half to power past Hamilton 39-17.
The Blacks led 17-0 and 17-7 at half time. Hamilton scored twice after the break to level at 17-all. However the home side rallied.
"We got in a bit of an arm wrestle after half-time," coach Luke Cuningham said. "That was the most pleasing thing. The focus for the past couple of weeks has been the ability to go from competing in a contest, flicking the switch and going on with it. We grounded it out and then got on the front foot. We kicked a penalty for 20-17, then we created a nice play down the short side and put winger Aidan Precopis away."
A Ernie Calland Oval, halfback Murray Sutherland crossed for a hat-trick to help steer University to 38-12 win over Southern Beaches.
