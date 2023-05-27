The Hunter Wildfires put their Jack Scott Cup opponents on notice with an impressive 22-18 win over previously unbeaten competition leaders Gordon at Chatswood Oval on Saturday.
The victory in round six of Sydney premier women's rugby union was sealed at the death and coach Matt Ellis could not have been prouder.
"We're starting to do things quite well," Ellis, who took the coaching reigns this campaign, said.
"They're a good team Gordon. They play pretty smart footy. Our scrum was put under a bit of pressure but everything else we were able to execute quite well.
"There was a couple of times where we got on a bit of a roll and made some good metres and built some pressure.
"The other nice thing was we scored four tries."
In a see-sawing encounter, Hunter shot out to a 10-0 lead before Gordon took a 12-10 advantage into the sheds at half-time.
The scores were all square at 15-15 midway through the second period before Gordon kicked a penalty goal with around five minutes remaining to hit the front at 18-15.
Shana Povey, who showed her versatility in being moved from 10 to No.8 due to injuries, chipped and chased then ran 30 metres to almost find the try line before being held up with the clock winding down.
The Wildfires scored through forward Georgia Chapple from the resulting Gordon drop-out and Povey converted.
"For us to close the game out like we did was great," Ellis said.
"A lot of times we've missed those opportunities, but I really hope that the girls gain some confidence out of that because I'd say a few teams are now starting to look over their shoulder.
"We've just got to keep turning up and being consistent."
There was no denying the influence Australian halfback Layne Morgan brought to her first outing for the Wildfires.
Morgan was limited to the first half due to loading but proved pivotal to Hunter's flying start.
"Layne brought a few different options that we hadn't had before, like her passing and she also put some little kicks in behind that caught Gordon flat-footed," Ellis said.
"Just the way she went about everything was fantastic. She's just a classy footballer and it's so good to have her running around with us."
Morgan will be available again when the Wildfires return to No.2 Sportsground next Saturday to host Easts.
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.