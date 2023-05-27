Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hunter Wildfires produce big win over Gordon in Jack Scott Cup round 6

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
May 28 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shana Povey, pictured in action last season, had another strong game against Jack Scott Cup pace-setters Gordon on Saturday. Picture by Marina Neil
Shana Povey, pictured in action last season, had another strong game against Jack Scott Cup pace-setters Gordon on Saturday. Picture by Marina Neil

The Hunter Wildfires put their Jack Scott Cup opponents on notice with an impressive 22-18 win over previously unbeaten competition leaders Gordon at Chatswood Oval on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.