Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

University of Newcastle, Souths, Junction Stella and West Leagues Balance take wins in round 5 of Newcastle championship netball

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
May 28 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goal shooter Sabina Gomboso came off the bench for the final quarter of University of Newcastle's nail-biting win over Nova at National Park on Saturday. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Goal shooter Sabina Gomboso came off the bench for the final quarter of University of Newcastle's nail-biting win over Nova at National Park on Saturday. Picture by Peter Lorimer

It was not the result Nova Thunder may have desired but coach Laura Glendenning was still smiling after their 51-50 loss to University of Newcastle at National Park on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.