It was not the result Nova Thunder may have desired but coach Laura Glendenning was still smiling after their 51-50 loss to University of Newcastle at National Park on Saturday.
Glendenning felt the performance against last year's beaten grand finalists in round five of Newcastle championship netball was Nova's "best yet".
Both teams were at full strength and the score was locked 13-13 at the first break.
University had edged ahead at 26-23 by half-time but Nova held a 37-36 lead heading into the final quarter.
University, who seized outright second position on the competition standings with the win, brought on experienced goal shooter Sabina Gomboso in place of rising talent Millie Tonkin at three-quarter time in a show of their depth this campaign.
They hit the front early in the final period and were able to hold the lead in a nail-biting finish.
"It was an absolute cracker," Glendenning said post-match on Saturday.
"The girls were amazing. They found that little bit extra inside the tank today and it's something that we've been talking about in the last couple of weeks. Going that little bit deeper and fighting that little bit harder for what we we want, and we did that.
"We were down by six at one point but went into the last quarter up by one, and then for them to bring Sabina on, for me personally, that just showed that they were very worried and knew that they had to make some big changes.
"I said to the girls you cannot walk off with your heads dropped because that was the best we've ever played yet. We've been building, we've been working towards new combinations and today that officially has clicked, and I still think we've got a little bit more to give which is even more exciting going into the second round of the season."
University improved to 14 points, two behind unbeaten leaders Souths and two ahead of both West Leagues Balance and Nova.
They are set to face Lions in their next outing.
"That final quarter was probably the best controlled 15 minutes of netball we've played," University of Newcastle coach Traci Baber said.
"We got a turnover off the first centre and we got a goal and then our goal and we just snuck our heads in front. Then we hardly made a mistake. We got every pass where it needed to go, every goal went in.
"Everybody did their job and it was our best game by far of controlling the ball.
"It could have gone any which way, but coming into Souths it was a great game to have this week."
Junction Stella defeated Kotara South 62-41, West Leagues Balance beat BNC Whanau 36-28 and Souths were 70-17 winners over Waratah.
Round 5 results:
University of Newcastle beat Nova Thunder 51-50. Q1: 13-13; Q2: University led 26-23; Q3: Nova led 37-36.
Junction Stella defeated Kotara South 62-41. Q1: 10-10; Q2: Junction led 28-18; Q3: Junction led 43-29.
West Leagues Balance beat BNC Whanau 36-28. Q1: West led 10-5; Q2: West led 14-12; Q3: West led 23-20.
Souths Lions defeated Waratah Cats 70-17. Q1: Souths led 19-6; Q2: Souths led 36-10; Q3: Souths led 55-12.
Points: Souths 16, University 14, West 12, Nova 12, Junction 10, Kotara South 10, BNC 8, Waratah 6.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
