Newcastle Olympic, Charlestown Azzurri and Mid Coast seal wins in round 12 of NPLW NNSW

May 28 2023 - 7:30pm
New Lambton's Zahna Franklin and Olympic's Elodie Dagg vie for the ball at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Field on Saturday night. Picture by Sproule Sports Focus
Coach Neil Owens described is as a win "we needed" when Newcastle Olympic came from behind to beat New Lambton 2-1 at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Saturday night.

