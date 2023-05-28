NEWCASTLE City has delivered Black Diamond Cup stragglers Nelson Bay a brutal reality check, claiming a 239-point victory at Dick Burwell Oval on Saturday.
The ladder-leading Blues 38.14 (242) showed no mercy against the severely under-manned Marlins 0.3 (3), who remain without a win after seven games this season.
"It was always going to be an uphill battle starting one [player] short," Nelson Bay coach Nic Griffith said. "We were close to forfeiting the week before.
"We managed to scrape just enough for Saturday. Some blokes were playing their first game of footy, which is not ideal for prems. It's just where we're at as a club. We've got about 30 [players] on the books, but about 14 fit at the moment."
All but a few City players kicked goals. Leading the way were Josh Taylor (seven), Mitch Crawford (six), Jackson Crawford (four) and Thomas Hanley (three).
"They had a few guys out which didn't help their cause," City coach Mitch Knight said. "We were pretty close to full strength.
"We had a big emphasis on trying to maintain a four-quarter effort."
The win ensured City remain outright leaders, one win ahead of Killarney Vale, and boosted their for-and-against record.
Warners Bay coach Nathan Harkness hailed the influence of a host of youngsters who helped the Bulldogs (13.8 (86) come from behind to beat Singleton 9.8 (62).
Missing about 20 players from the club's overall squad, the Bulldogs fielded a youthful side at Feighan Oval against the Roosters, who been an improved team in 2023.
Singleton held a 39-33 lead at half-time but a few tactical changes paid dividends for the Bulldogs, kicking eight goals to three across the third and fourth quarters.
"It's a pretty mature group, Singleton, and they're pretty big bodies. Our young blokes really stood up when it counted, especially in the last quarter," Harkness said.
"[Singleton] started really well in the first quarter and they beat us in all the stats; tackles, clearances - everything.
"We changed a few things and started to get our groove on, and opened them up a little bit. Max Collins kicked three, little Joey Harrison was brilliant - he kicked probably the best goal of the day, and Archer Harkness kicked a goal in the last.
"They really stood up."
Terrigal Avoca 18.10 (118) had their first win in three games accounting for Maitland 7.4 (46) on the Central Coast.
In women's fixtures, Cardiff 1.6 (12) were unable to avenge their round-loss to Terrigal Avoca 5.8 (38), falling to the Panthers again at Pasterfield Sports Complex.
Newcastle City kept Warners Bay scoreless for the second time this season, winning by 66 points at Feighan Oval.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
