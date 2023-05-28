WYONG captain-coach Mitch Williams knows his side's premiership credentials are being put to the test at the moment.
Assignments with Macquarie and Maitland await in coming weeks after the Roos nabbed outright third on the Newcastle Rugby League ladder, rebounding against previously undefeated Cessnock following a loss to Souths.
Wyong (14 points), with a 6-2 record this campaign, now sit two behind joint leaders Maitland and Cessnock (16) but two in front of the chasing pack - Macquarie, The Entrance and Souths (12).
The Roos produced a first-half blitz against the visiting Goannas at Morry Breen Oval on Saturday, crossing four times and keeping their opponents scoreless in the opening 40 minutes before eventually prevailing 26-18.
"It looks like the top six is tightening up at the moment and we know we've got Macquarie and Maitland away the next two weeks, so we're under no illusion about where are if we want to be in that top three," Williams told the Newcastle Herald.
"Hopefully Saturday [win against Cessnock] gives us that confidence that we can match it with anyone."
Greg Wisham (hamstring) was the main injury complaint but the return of five-eighth Ryan Walsh (ankle) from a five-round lay-off proved key for Wyong.
"It was the first time we've had him [Walsh] since round three. Not only for yesterday, but moving forward it's massively important for us," Williams said.
Roos centre-wing combination Blake Andrews (quad) and Levi Kasun (hamstring) remain sidelined.
"It'll be great to get everyone back, but I couldn't have been happier with what the boys did on Saturday," he said.
Cessnock twice scored consecutive tries in the second half, either side of Wyong's fifth which made it 26-10 on the hour mark.
Title holders the Pickers edged out The Entrance in a tight tussle at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday, Chad O'Donnell kicking a field goal to break a deadlock in the closing stages before James Bradley crashed over to seal a 25-18 victory.
Macquarie coach Matt Roach said returning playmaker Jeremy Gibson showed some "promising signs" as the Scorpions accounted for Lakes 32-24 at Cahill Oval on Saturday. The Scorpions went from all tied up to 18 ahead with three straight tries during the second half.
Wests fullback Ngangarra Barker kicked a late conversion to split the points with Central, drawing 14-all at St John Oval on Sunday.
Hosts the Northern Hawks recorded back-to-back wins after posting 24 unanswered points in Sunday's second half, beating Kurri 50-18.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
