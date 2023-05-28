A man in his 20s spent Saturday night in hospital after reportedly falling from a building in Hunter Street in the later hours of the evening.
There was a significant emergency services presence at the east end of Hunter Street around 10pm on May 27, as at three paramedic units responded to reports of a man had fallen near Brown Street.
Newcastle police said Sunday morning that it appeared a man had fallen from the second level of a building in the area, and a spokesperson for the state's Ambulance confirmed later that paramedics had treated a man at the scene.
He was found conscious, the Ambulance spokesperson said, and was taken to John Hunter Hospital for assessment.
The hospital confirmed on Sunday morning that doctors had assessed a man the previous night and reported that his condition was stable.
In a separate incident, meanwhile, police responded to a reported brawl in Newcastle West on Sunday night, but officers said the matter was quickly resolved.
IN THE NEWS
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.