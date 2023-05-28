COACH Scott Coleman will tinker with the way the Hunter Wildfires attack after a second straight defeat knocked his side off the top of the Shute Shield ladder.
Gordon centre Kainoa Gudgeon kicked a penalty on full-time to snatch a 22-21 win at Chatswood Oval on Saturday and move the Highlanders above the Wildfires and into first place.
The Wildfires led 14-0 after 15 minutes, but were unable to close out the win.
A series of errors, particularly at the lineout, allowed the home side back into the game. The visitors also didn't get many 50-50 calls from referee Richard Manchee.
Tiueti Asi was pinged for not releasing the ball carrier before stealing the ball at ruck at the death.
"We started well, which is one thing we have worked really hard on this year," Coleman said.
"We are just lacking that little bit of polish with regards to our decision making. "I thought our scrum was enormous but our lineout was poor. We missed about five throws, which we don't normally miss.
"We kept giving them chances to get back into the game. Our game management at the end was poor.
"We are not going to get the 50-50 calls. We have to take that out of the equation and manage the game better. Full credit to Gordon. They had five good players out and matched us."
The Highlanders also found a way to disrupt the Wildfires maul game, which has been integral to their strong start to the season.
"Teams are starting to defend it differently," Coleman said. "Three times Gordon didn't compete and we had freekicks go against us for shepherd.
"We have to learn to adapt and move with it. It is going to happen all year."
Asi burrowed over from close range to open the Wildfires' account in the second minute.
Ten minutes later, lock Morgan Innes beat three defenders in a 20 metre run to the tryline after an initial bust from Donny Freeman for 14-0. That's how it stayed until five minutes into the second half.
Gordon centre Barrie Karea latched on to a Connor Winchester pass and ran 80 metres. It was the first of three tries in 15 minutes as the home side grabbed the ascendancy 19-14.
Phil Bradford regained the lead for the visitors when he powered over from a ruck to make it 21-19 before limping off with a torn calf.
Freeman was them held up over the tryline with thee minutes remaining.
Another mistake from the Wildfires allowed Gordon into the half before Asi was penalised.
"We have won a fair few games on the bell," Coleman said. "They even themselves out, those kind of ones.
"We are still equal second. We have to keep winning to stay up there. Game management only comes from game experience."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
