Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Shute Shield Rugby union, 2023: Hunter Wildfires to rework attack after Gordon loss

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
May 28 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Hunter Wildfires maul has been a major weapon. Picture by Stewart Hazell
The Hunter Wildfires maul has been a major weapon. Picture by Stewart Hazell

COACH Scott Coleman will tinker with the way the Hunter Wildfires attack after a second straight defeat knocked his side off the top of the Shute Shield ladder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.