NORTHS have finished with a 15-minute flurry of goals to pull away from Gosford in Sunday's game and the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League ladder.
The title holders defeated Gosford 5-2 in their grand final replay at Newcastle International Hockey Centre, creating a seven-point buffer between them after nine rounds.
Norths and Gosford traded blows for the opening half an hour, locked 2-all at half-time before Kurt Walters landed a double and Nick Hill followed in the 59th minute.
Michael Taylor scored for the visitors from a penalty corner and penalty stroke.
Norths maintain an unbeaten start to 2023, moving to 17 competition points. The Magpies (10) stay in second.
Maitland (8) are now equal third with Wests (8), who travelled to beat the Rams 3-2 on Sunday. Maitland's Isaac Farmilo and Wests' Jacob Searle both netted twice.
Nathan Czinner scored back-to-back field goals as Souths (8) accounted for Tigers (1) 5-2 in Newcastle on Sunday.
In the women's premier league and Leah Capitao landed a full-time equalizer off a penalty corner as Oxfords drew 1-all with defending champions Gosford on the Central Coast.
Oxfords now share the competition lead after Regals rallied from two down and struck late to defeat Souths 3-2 in Newcastle on Friday night. Tigers lost 4-2 to visitors Norah Head on Saturday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
