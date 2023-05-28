Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle Northstars defeat Brisbane Lightning in tight tussle, close gap on Australian Ice Hockey League ladder

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated May 28 2023 - 7:12pm, first published 6:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zane Jones scored twice for the Newcastle Northstars on Sunday. Picture by Jess Fuller
Zane Jones scored twice for the Newcastle Northstars on Sunday. Picture by Jess Fuller

ZANE Jones, Tanner Butler and Riley Klugerman all landed doubles as the Newcastle Northstars prevailed over Brisbane Lightning at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.