ZANE Jones, Tanner Butler and Riley Klugerman all landed doubles as the Newcastle Northstars prevailed over Brisbane Lightning at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Sunday.
Jones and Butler netted one each in the opening two periods as both sides traded goals before Klugerman twice found the back of the net in the third term, sealing an 8-5 result.
Scores were level on five occasions with Newcastle equalising three times. It was 2-all and 6-5 at the main breaks.
Hamish Powell and Daniel Berno also struck for the Northstars (15 points), who have now won four straight games and close the gap to five points between them and the conference-leading Lightning (20).
Saturday's fixture between the same sides was postponed after Brisbane's equipment failed to arrive.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
