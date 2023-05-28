Wilson Brown was having "the best day of my life".
The plan was to climb the hill at Fort Scratchley on a chilly but bright Sunday with his mum, Linh Tran, to see the sculptures, but as they passed by they spotted the colour and commotion going on at The Station on Watt Street. A cool wind cut through from the harbour but Wilson was in his element at the Festival of Sweet Treats.
Asked how old he was - Wilson passed his chip on a stick into another hand and held up five salty fingers. Asked if he was enjoying the food, he said, beaming: "Mum said it would be hot, but it's not."
"It was pure chance," Ms Tran said. "And it has been really nice - great for kids. He's having so much fun."
The markets featured live music, local produce and sideshows.
