Mostly sunny conditions are expected to be the prevailing theme for the week ahead, but there will be a continued chill in the morning air as the mercury lingers in single digits, according to the seven-day forecast for the lower Hunter area.
Cloudy days are expected to return towards the end of the week, with the slight chance of a shower, and minimum temperatures are supposed to hang below 10 degrees through Thursday.
The middle of the day is unlikely to warm up too much either, with maximums of 20 degrees or more only returning later in the week.
A ridge of high pressure stretching across the north of the state is maintaining mostly stable conditions for the moment, but the cool change is being driven by a cold front in the south.
Temperatures fell to as low as four degrees on Sunday morning, and are likely to drop again at the start of the week before a partly cloudy Wednesday brings a slight rise in the mercury with tops of 21 degrees.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
