Newcastle weather: Winter arrives as temperatures drop in the Hunter

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
May 29 2023 - 10:00am
Winter arrives as the mercury drops this week. Picture by Marina Neil
Winter arrives as the mercury drops this week. Picture by Marina Neil

Mostly sunny conditions are expected to be the prevailing theme for the week ahead, but there will be a continued chill in the morning air as the mercury lingers in single digits, according to the seven-day forecast for the lower Hunter area.

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

