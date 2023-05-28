Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Merewether's Ryan Callinan falls in night session at Surf Ranch Pro

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
May 28 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merewether's Ryan Callinan rides a wave at the Surf Ranch Pro in California on Sunday (AEST). Picture World Surf League
Merewether's Ryan Callinan rides a wave at the Surf Ranch Pro in California on Sunday (AEST). Picture World Surf League

MEREWETHER'S Ryan Callinan has fallen short of a quarter-final appearance at the Surf Ranch Pro, knocked out in the night session on Sunday (AEST).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.