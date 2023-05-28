MEREWETHER'S Ryan Callinan has fallen short of a quarter-final appearance at the Surf Ranch Pro, knocked out in the night session on Sunday (AEST).
Callinan's best effort in the two-wave second round was 4.17, placing him 10th out of 12 surfers.
Griffin Colapinto (8.77) and Italo Ferreira (8.5) advanced to the last eight of the US event alongside the earlier six heat winners, which included Aussie competitor Ethan Ewing.
Callinan avoided elimination in the qualifying round, posting 14.16 to finish behind Ewing (15.33) and Kanoa Igarashi (14.83) but ahead of Barron Mamiya (12.83).
Ranked eight after five stops on this year's world tour, he now heads to the El Salvador Pro (June 9-18).
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.