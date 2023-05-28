Newcastle Herald
NBL1 East: Home-grown heroes Ryan Beisty and Myles Cherry lead Falcons to road win over Bears

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated May 28 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 4:30pm
Newcastle Falcons power forward Myles Cherry. Picture Peter Lorimer
HOME-GROWN heroes Ryan Beisty and Myles Cherry inspired Newcastle to a 73-62 victory over NBL1 East heavyweights Norths at the Bear Cave on Saturday night as the resurgent Falcons stretched their mid-season winning streak to four.

