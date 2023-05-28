NEWCASTLE diver Sam Fricker finished the Australian Diving Championships with back-to-back silver medals in Perth on Sunday.
Fricker, an Olympic and Commonwealth games representative, came second in both the men's 10-metre platform final and the men's 3m springboard decider.
On the last day of competition, Fricker was unable to keep up with dominant winner Cassiel Rousseau in the higher discipline after national teammate Shuxin Li got the better of him in the lower event.
The Novocastrian scored a total of 1261.1 in the 10m platform, leaving him almost 250 points behind Rousseau (1509.75) but well clear of closest rivals Luke Sipkes (1086.20) and Corey Lane (1068.65).
Earlier, the 21-year-old ended up with 1164.55 in the 3m springboard, locked between Li (1265.25) and Frazer Taverner (1067.90) by almost the same margin.
Fricker, who had his right ankle strapped, collected gold on Thursday with Li in the men's synchronised 3m springboard.
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.