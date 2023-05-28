Newcastle Herald
Newcastle diver Sam Fricker collects back-to-back silver medals on last day of Australian Championships

Josh Callinan
Josh Callinan
Updated May 28 2023 - 6:50pm, first published 6:45pm
Newcastle diver Sam Fricker. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
NEWCASTLE diver Sam Fricker finished the Australian Diving Championships with back-to-back silver medals in Perth on Sunday.

