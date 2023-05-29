Most importantly, the government has made the largest investment in bulk-billing in the history of Medicare with $3.5 billion to triple the bulk-billing incentive.This is a game changer for general practice. For a city such as Newcastle, the bulk-billing incentive for a standard bulk-billed consult will increase by more than a third. That increase will be even higher in regions such as the Hunter. A standard bulk-billed consult in Cessnock, for example, will rise by 50 per cent, from $50 to $75.