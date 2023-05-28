Hunter faith and community groups have called for a stoppage to coal movement on World Environment Day.
An open letter addressed to coal company chief executives describes the climate crisis as the greatest emerging threat to human rights across the world and burning coal as the greatest contributor.
Signatories to the letter include the Australian Religious Response to Climate Change, Archdeacon Rod Bower (Director of Mission, Newcastle Anglican), Uniting Church Ministers Rev. Rob Hanks, Rev. Allison Forrest and Rev. Alan Stuart, Amnesty International Newcastle chapter, and local climate justice group, Rising Tide.
The letter cites peer-reviewed scientific research that estimates for every 400,000 tonnes of coal burnt (the quantity exported daily from Newcastle), 226 people will lose their lives this century due to the climate impacts of these emissions, such as heat-related deaths, flooding, famine and other climate-related impacts.
"Every year, the coal that your companies export via Newcastle is locking in over 82,000 deaths that would otherwise not occur over the coming century," the letter says.
Four of the signatories, Dr Di Rayson, an eco-theologian and senior lecturer at the Pacific Theological College, Kevin Sweeney, Amnesty International Hunter representative, retired Uniting Church Minister, Rev. Alan Stuart and Rising Tide community organiser, Shaun Murray, delivered the letter to the offices of coal companies, Glencore and Yancoal on Friday.
"The climate crisis is the greatest emerging threat to human rights across the world, and burning coal is the greatest contributor," Mr Kevin Sweeney said.
"Climate impacts like prolonged drought and food shortages in sub-Saharan Africa, deadly heatwaves in Europe, and devastating floods in Pakistan and here in Australia are sadly only the start of the humanitarian crisis that is unfolding. The world's top scientists are pleading for urgent action. We are calling on coal companies to pause for one day, as a reprieve for the planet and an opportunity to consider these heart-breaking human impacts."
Dr Rayson said Christians regarded safeguarding sustainable life on the planet as a sacred duty.
"We suffer moral injury when mining, exporting and burning of fossil fuels needlessly threatens so many lives," she said.
"Coal CEOs must begin taking real action, starting now. We hope that they use this opportunity to move beyond greenwash and hollow promises, and join us on this day to demonstrate real commitment to an urgent transition away from coal."
The letter states: "The upcoming United Nations' World Environment Day on June 5 offers an opportunity for us to commit to life-saving action together. From midnight on this day, we will host a climate justice vigil, to honour the victims of the climate crisis at Maitland Rd, Sandgate, next to the train line. We request that you suspend the movement of coal through Newcastle Port on this one sacred day as a small but meaningful gesture."
Concluding the all-night vigil, religious leaders and community members will gather for a 6 a.m. candlelight service on World Environment Day by the coal rail line at Sandgate, to commemorate the lives lost due to Newcastle's coal exports.
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.