A MUCH-loved Merewether home held by the same family for 45 years was among the weekend's auction results.
The three-bedroom, one-bathroom home in original condition at 95 Mitchell Street pulled in the biggest result of the weekend on Saturday with six registered bidders competing for the property.
Listing agent Damon Sellis from Street Property said the bidding increments rose quickly after an opening bid of $1 million and came down to two parties going head-to-head.
The property sold under the hammer for $2.42 million to a family from the Newcastle area.
Mr Sellis said the property's large block size of 710 square metres and its position 800 metres from Merewether Beach attracted strong interest from buyers throughout the campaign.
"This was a huge level block in a good location and those types of blocks are getting more and more rare," the agent said.
"Properties like that which have the opportunity for redevelopment or a knockdown rebuild have always got a wider audience."
Mr Sellis said it was an emotional sale for the vendors who had lived at the home for 45 years.
"It was a second-generation family home," he said.
"The family had lived there for 45 years, so it was a hard decision for them to leave."
Mr Sellis said the result reflects demand for property in Merewether and growing market confidence.
"What's happening in the market now is people are seeing opportunities and they don't want to let those rare ones go, so they are prepared to pay a bit more for them," he said.
"We are finding in all areas of the market now, not just Merewether, that auctions are becoming stronger.
"You're seeing a strong number of attendees through open homes, more commitment from interested buyers and I think people are seeing that this could see the bottom end of the market for Newcastle and the surrounding.
"This might only be a short period of time before we see the market start to move again."
There were 24 auctions scheduled across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in the week ending May 28, according to CoreLogic's preliminary results.
Auctions across the region recorded a clearance rate of 75 per cent, down from 81.3 per cent last week.
There were nine auctions scheduled on the weekend.
Also in Merewether, a renovated four-bedroom, two-bathroom home on 556 square metres with ocean views at 36 Kempster Road sold at auction on Saturday.
There were four registered bidders at the auction, including three from Newcastle and one from Sydney.
Three of those actively took part in the bidding and after an opening bid of $1.6 million, the property sold under the hammer for $1.8 million after 20 bids.
A family from Tighes Hill was the successful purchaser.
Selling agent Simon Wall from Simon Wall Property said the ocean view was the showpiece.
"Any home that has a view in Merewether around that $2 million mark or thereabouts is pretty enticing because homes can cost a lot more in that suburb, depending if they're closer to the beach or how big they are," Mr Wall said.
The agent said 50 groups inspected the property throughout the campaign.
The result earned a solid profit for the seller who purchased the home in 2020 for $1.14 million, according to CoreLogic.
Mr Wall said a lack of stock was driving competition back into the market.
"I think there is confidence coming back into the market," he said.
"There is a big lack of stock. There are 18 per cent less houses for sale in Merewether compared to the same time last year, so it is always about supply and demand.
"There isn't a great deal of choice out there at the moment for buyers so the ones that are available are competed for and buyers are a bit more confident."
At the other end of the scale, a renovated three-bedroom, two-bathroom home on 310 square metres at 3 Adrian Street, Mayfield West sold at auction on Saturday with Spillane Property.
Listed with a guide of $700,000 to $770,000, the auction kicked off with a bid of $710,000 before selling under the hammer for $850,000.
"We had five registered bidders, with four of those being active in the auction with really strong bidding," Spillane Property's Patrick Skinner said.
It was the second auction result for Spillane Property last week following the sale of a two-bedroom villa at 3/68 Kings Road, New Lambton which sold for $515,000 after an opening bid of $500,000.
A two-bedroom property on 303 square metres at 120 Barton Street, Mayfield sold well above its guide of $650,000 to $700,000 with PRD Presence listing agent Matt Thompson on Saturday.
The auction attracted four registered bidders with all actively taking part in the bidding.
After an opening bid of $600,000, the property sold for $765,000 to an investor.
"It sold above expectations," Mr Thompson said.
The agent said the bidders included two investors and two looking to purchase as owner-occupiers.
"I believe the average number of bidders at auction in January was 0.8, so to get four registered bidders in the market is promising," he said.
Earlier in the week, a four-bedroom, two-bathroom property with a 21-metre lap pool at 71 Parkway Avenue, Cooks Hill sold under the hammer last Monday for $3.86 million with Salt Property's Lyndall Allan.
Four registered bidders took part in the auction before it was sold to a family from the Newcastle area.
- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcasafterwardtle Herald property newsletter.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.