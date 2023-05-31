Hungry diners wearing black gloves and adult-sized bibs have flocked to the newly opened Kickin'Inn at Charlestown Square.
Located at the former Ribs & Burger restaurant just off the food court, Kickin'Inn's self-described "Kajun" menu is famous for its range of "seafood bags". They are influenced by Cajun flavours and cooking techniques traditional to the southern US state of Louisiana.
Why the bib, you may ask? Well, dining at Kickin'Inn can get a tad messy. Seafood bags are plopped on your table and then it's a case of anything goes.It is customary to eat with your hands (cutlery is available by request).
Blink and you might miss it but Natsu Sushi at Charlestown's Hilltop Plaza is well worth a visit. Understated in decor but big on traditional Japanese flavours, the menu includes a range of ramen, donburi, udon, karaage, curries and bento boxes. The service is friendly and attentive, too. A hidden gem.
Italian restaurant and wine bar Alfie's is opening soon at 52 Regent Street, New Lambton, at the former home of Article 24 Mediterranean Kitchen.
Fat Nonna's at Cardiff is officially opening on June 12. Keep an eye on their socials for details.
In Forno is opening a pizzeria at The Corner, Charlestown Square, which was a hub of activity on Saturday night when I stopped by. Spotted: people dancing and singing along to a live version of Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline. Good stuff.
Native Australian-inspired restaurant Coquun is moving from its attractive Maitland Riverlink building home overlooking the Levee. Where? That remains a mystery, but we do know when: August. Why? Maitland City Council have not extended Coquun's lease. The restaurant opened in 2018 and champions native Australian ingredients and Indigenous culture through its impressive food and drink menu. If you haven't yet visited, you must.
Eldaba at Lambton is now open for daytime dining and coffee dates, Thursday to Sunday from 10.30am.
The new-look Belmont 16s is slowly taking shape. I popped in for a look one evening last week and the dining areas have re-opened on the ground floor but sadly, given the time of day, I couldn't appreciate the lake views. Something to look forward to! Burger Bros at The Boat Shed had a big crowd.
Also in Belmont, Otter Thai has opened opposite the post office on Macquarie Street.
Wil & Sons on Newcastle's Darby Street will close - for good - on June 11.
Cafe Inu at Carrington turned 10 last week. Popular with humans and canines alike, Inu is a great place to enjoy a morning coffee and breakfast.
Previously a wholesale business, Farrar & Sons Bakehouse has opened its doors to the public. Bread, pies and sweet treats are now for sale at Shop 1, 224/228 Maitland Road, Mayfield.
Urban Deli & Bar on Darby Street is hosting a six-course Fishermen's Long Lunch on June 10 at 12.30pm. European wines will be paired with each course and tickets are $120 per person at urbandeliandbar.com.
The Great Northern Hotel in Newcastle has introduced Nepalese Nights on Mondays from 5pm ($55 per person includes two entrees, two mains and a bottle of red or white wine).
Larrie's has proven popular since opening at The Beach Hotel in Merewether earlier this month.
I am told by a spokesperson "the Fish Burger, Prawn Sandwich, Crispy Fish Tacos, Barra Wings and Prawn Toast are all selling really well". In addition, "people are loving the fish and chips and the sundaes are flying out the door, especially The Gaytime. Feedback from customers has been overwhelmingly positive as well with one of the standout comments being the ability for customers to borrow beach chairs and picnic rugs to go sit out at Jefferson Park opposite the venue as they enjoy their meals. Apparently, the grass was quite underutilised before so staff have mentioned it's been great to see it coming to life with people picnicking".
The team at Larrie's has collaborated with Salty Shadows (run by former Merewether local Alex Picton) to supply retro beach chairs, and with NSW brand Wandering Folk to supply picnic blankets. With any Larrie's purchase, customers can enjoy complimentary picnic rug and beach chair hire.
Vera Wine (121 Tudor Street, Hamilton) is collaborating with Newcastle restaurant HUMBUG for a Wines of Jura dinner party on June 25. A five-course Alpine feast will be paired with "rare and decadent" wines from the Jura region, curated by Vera Wine.
The 11th annual Hunter Valley Wine & Beer Festival is on Saturday, June 24, from 11am to 5pm at Rydges Resort Hunter Valley (formerly Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley). There will be wine, spirit, beer and cider tastings; food; live entertainment; and lots of activities for children. Go to huntervalleywinefestival.com for tickets and accommodation options.
