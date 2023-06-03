Driving down the quaint main street of Wollombi and smelling the wood-fired smoke in the air is a reminder of what life used to be like in the Hunter Valley.
Not much has changed here, at least aesthetically. Well-preserved historic buildings line the village's main street and there are many reminders of the area's Indigenous and convict past.
Visit Wollombi (visitwollombi.com.au) outlines the history of the land now occupied by the village itself.
It was once a ceremonial meeting place for coastal Aboriginal peoples (Wollombi means "meeting place" or "meeting place of the waters") and there are more than 300 significant Aboriginal sites dating back 13,000-plus years in Yengo National Park and its surrounds.
Wollombi was established as the administrative centre of the district in the 1830s and remnants of the original convict-built Great North Road can be seen as you drive into the Wollombi Valley along Tourist Drive 33.
These days, Wollombi is known for its hospitality and unique food and wine experiences, with next week's Mini "Taste of Wollombi" Festival (June 8 to 12) a case in point.
Supported by Wollombi Chamber of Commerce, the festival schedule includes a curry and wine supper, two family-friendly picnics, a "cracker night", a pizza and wine degustation, and a bush-themed afternoon tea.
Kristy Scrymgeour owns and runs Wollombi cafe and tapas bar Myrtle & Stone, which is hosting two festival events. She says the "mini festival" is a prelude to the relaunch of the Taste of Wollombi festival in 2024 and will showcase the rich culture and heritage of the town.
"There used to be a Wollombi Taste Festival long before I moved here in 2020 and the 10-day version of the festival will return next year. This is the first step to bringing that back," she says.
"Given that it's a long weekend and there's a lot planned, including the cracker night, it's going to be a fun time to come to town."
Scrymgeour, who travelled the world for two decades as a professional cyclist and is a two-time Australian champion, bought the business previously known as Myrtle House Cafe in November 2020 with her brother Justin.
The pair took over the management of Wollombi Tavern last October.
"Justin runs the pub now and I run the cafe. We're excited about bringing more music to town, and more events like this," she says.
"I'm also going to introduce some gravel bike-riding events that I'll tie in with a local food and wine experience."
The Mini "Taste of Wollombi" Festival's schedule is as follows.
June 8, 6.30pm to 9.30pm, Myrtle & Stone: A three-course Indian feast paired with wines by Pokolbin's Comyns & Co. There will be shared appetisers followed by a selection of curries including lamb shank massasman, beef vindaloo, butter chicken and vegetarian options, plus dessert.
June 10, 4pm to 9pm, Wollombi Tavern: Bring your picnic blanket and enjoy food, local wines, live music and "Cracker Night" fireworks. Avoid the queues by purchasing a picnic pack in advance.
June 10 and 11, 11am to 4pm, at Stonehurst Cedar Creek: A family-friendly picnic in the pear grove with live music, Stonehurst organic wines, antipasto platters (pre-order only), lawn games and a petting zoo for the kids. Children are admitted free.
June 11, 6pm, at Wollombi Tavern: A five-course fusion of Italian tradition and Hunter Valley produce. Enjoy a selection of gourmet pizzas, each carefully paired with a local wine to enhance the flavours, and a Dr Jurd's Jungle Juice to finish.
June 12, 2pm to 4pm, Myrtle & Stone: Learn about traditional Aboriginal bush foods and medicines while enjoying a cup of aromatic bush tea paired with a selection of native Australian treats.
June 12, 8am to 2pm, Wollombi Saleyards: More than 100 stalls plus food and entertainment.
