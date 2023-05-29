Grey bats, or flying foxes, congregate in roosting places during the day. They fly to local patches of eucalypt forests at dusk to eat pollen and fruit. They return to their roosting grounds at sunrise.
Bats may be inconvenient, noisy and smelly, but they do a crucial job in pollinating trees and spreading seeds in their droppings ("The bats have won", Herald, 27/5).
Bat colonies, in both forests and caves, are becoming rarer and smaller as we clear the coastal forests that are their feeding grounds. Bats don't tolerate the temperatures of our hotter summers.
Many bats have already died in Queensland because of higher temperatures.
Bats are our "canaries in a coal mine". Their declining number is a measure of the dislocation of the natural environment caused by our clearing of trees and the rate of global warming.
The Christian Church in our society has seen better days. The past census shows an increase in atheism to 39 per cent.
Congregations are dwindling and church buildings are closing.
Given the decline of religion, is there any room in our modern world for spirituality?
What's the difference between the two? Religion is to do with doctrines and weekly worship in a building. Spirituality prefers a walk in the bush admiring and appreciating nature. It has a quiet sense of the eternal and avoids dogma.
Religion divides people. Spirituality welcomes all.
If, as likely, churches continue to decline, the spiritual person can take heart. What he/she possesses cannot be diminished.
Amanda Vanstone is not everybody's cup of tea, particularly not Rick Frost's ("Lock in Voice to break cycle", Letters, 27/5).
However, she was raised by her mother after her father died when she was three. She later attended a girls college before graduating from university as a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Law. By that time, she had apparently learned not to defer to men and she later entered politics from 1984 to 2007, during which time she held several portfolios.
She resigned from the political arena in 2007 and became the Australian ambassador to Italy until 2010.
I often listen to her on Radio National's Counterpoint program, which she has been hosting since 2013. I get the impression she doesn't care what people say about her, particularly men, and I reckon there should be more like her.
Barney Langford was right in his dismissal of Peter Devey's claims of life in Australia before 1788 ("Savage truths about perspective", Letters, 27/5).
Compared with feudalistic Britain, where all except the rich were virtual slaves, it was certainly not a superior culture.
Life expectancy was about 40 years with very high infant mortality, and this got worse during the industrial age as high density cities favoured the transmission of a multitude of diseases.
The lower human density in Australia at that time provided an effective limit to disease transmission while 50,000 years of occupation had produced a comprehensive knowledge of natural medications and nutritious food. While the arrival of Europeans in Australia created vast injustices to the First Nations People, they were duplicating actions that were normal in Europe.
The Gaels were "evicted" in a process known as the Highland Clearances in order to make way for sheep farmers. The similar process occurred in Ireland, with many of the displaced arriving in Australia. Unfortunately, their unhappy experiences embedded a belief that land ownership was an escape from the terrible life they had endured.
It was interesting to read (John Cooper, Short Takes, 29/5), that nuclear power plants could last 80 years or more.
It is a real shame that uranium, as a finite resource, would be lucky to last a decade should the world move to nuclear energy. This suggestion comes at a time when European countries are closing nuclear plants. Germany has closed its last remaining nuclear plant.
I have also been interested to read that nuclear power is pollution-free.
Again, it's a shame about nuclear waste lasting millennia. No food production or picnicking in these areas.
Regarding revisiting the distribution of iodine tablets to Swiss residents who live near nuclear power plants, the rethink for 2024 is not to stop the practice. It is due to the closure, yes closure, and dismantling of the Muhleberg power station, meaning a geographic redistribution to those affected by the remaining three nuclear plants.
When perusing the letters in this column, I always read the author's name first. If it's from a dozen or so regular contributors who continually peddle distortions, I immediately move to the next letter.
A case in point is their opposition to The Voice for our Aboriginal brothers and sisters, and for no other reason but their political leanings. They would disagree with anything worthwhile if it was contrary to the dogma being peddled by the current incumbency of their political party.
Yes, I am biased, but also biased against injustice, prejudice, and falsehoods.
Recent developments have created job opportunities in regional Australia, particularly in the field of edible insect farming. The CSIRO says there are more than 2100 insect species consumed by two billion people from 130 countries, making edible insects a significant opportunity.
Australia has a unique advantage over other countries in insect farming. It has distinct insect strains that perform well, and our seasonal conditions allow farmers to cultivate insects throughout the year. The CSIRO's Edible Insects Industry Roadmap delves into the potential for Australia to enter the global market, which is valued at approximately $A1.4 billion.
Australia already has 14 insect farming businesses, and anyone with access to a shed and a willingness to learn could venture into this industry. Crickets and mealworms are the most farmed insects, accepted as feed for livestock and pets in most jurisdictions. Growing insects has a lower carbon footprint compared with traditional animal farming, and their protein feed conversion efficiency is significantly higher. Those interested in exploring this promising industry view the CSIRO Roadmap, available at research.csiro.au/edibleinsects/
I have just read about the sell-off of the cabins at Stockton Beach Holiday Park ("Park's cabins moved in storm to be sold", Newcastle Herald, 27/5). I suggest these cabins are used for families who need short-term accommodation. There's plenty of tradies out there who could work their magic and bring them back to standard.
I have an idea; Phoenix Crossland is a great young player and if Adam O'Brien could convince him not to throw his hands up every second tackle, he'd have a lot more energy to last the 80 minutes. Fabulous journeyman.
In regard to the Knights, at the end of the season when Dom Young leaves, he deserves a decent send off. Because, in my opinion, he has been the reason the Knights have done as well as they have this year.
Our Knights beating Manly at home on a Sunday arvo was 'simply the best'. Always has been, always will be, the best show in town.
Who doesn't like beating Manly? Well done.
The Voice of reason is needed against the bots, Twitter misinformation, AI and anxiety stirred up by Dutton, Morrison and others. Our Voice initially is recognition in the constitution. Any advice or suggestions from the Voice advocates afterwards will be debated in Parliament. Full stop.
Bullying in Newcastle council ('Out of the pool', Herald, 25/5)? Ask John Church about that. He just might have been on the unfortunate end of that.
We recently visited a friend at Calvary Nursing Home in Cessnock. After our visit we drove around the complex. We saw about 200 empty rooms that were part of the old Allandale Hospital (aged care facility). Why are these rooms still empty when there is such a demand for accommodation? Surely both governments could step in and refurbish these. Sad.
I was wondering how Wallsend Diggers Sports Club was doing after the sinkhole damage ('$3 million of damage at Wallsend Diggers Sports Club', Herald, 27/3). As one of their members, we have been told nothing. It has been 10 weeks on Saturday. Some people tell you one thing and then others tell you a different story. They also said that they would keep everyone informed on their Facebook page, and there has been nothing. All everyone wants is to be kept informed of what is happening.
