Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Review

REVIEW: Go-Betweens' Robert Forster takes Lizotte's on intimate pop-writing masterclass

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
May 29 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Forster on stage at Lizotte's on Sunday night. Picture by Josh Leeson
Robert Forster on stage at Lizotte's on Sunday night. Picture by Josh Leeson

ON the surface Robert Forster's songwriting may appear straightforward, and even, simplistic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.