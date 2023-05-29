Joe Pride-trained filly mounts strong case for Newcastle victory

The eight-race Newcastle and Hunter Racing Hall Of Fame meeting on Tuesday coincides with the induction of another eight names into the hall during a function in the Australian Bloodstock marquee.
Warwick Farm trainer Joe Pride, who won the group 1 Kingsford Smith Cup at Eagle Farm on Saturday with Think About It, will send lightly raced filly Mount Warning up the freeway to contest the fillies and mares benchmark 64 handicap (1250m).
The three-year-old is the least experienced in the race, having only four starts under her belt, but she is talented.
On Anzac Day, the filly resumed from a spell over 1000m at Gosford and was an odds-on favorite.
After a fast beginning, Mount Warning sat on the leader's heels before taking the lead late in the race. Despite ducking out close to the line, she still won by a length.
Last start at Warwick Farm over 1100m, Mount Warning was a clear last to leave the barriers. Still last on the home turn, the filly kept coming to finish fourth.
She was doing her best work late and will appreciate the longer trip on Tuesday.
The prospect of a soft track will be ideal as her two runs this preparation have been on that going. Sam Clipperton has the ride.
Track specialist Super, winner of five races at Newcastle, will have a change of jockey in the benchmark 68 handicap (1400m).
Three-kilogram claiming apprentice Georgina McDonnell has ridden the seven-year-old in his past five starts, but the state's leading jockey, Aaron Bullock, takes over on Tuesday.
Super, trained at Newcastle by Mark Minervini, carried 57 kilograms when a fast-finishing fourth on this track last start and he will carry 57.5kg on Tuesday. He will appreciate the longer trip.
Arrowfield Stud and Bullock combine with smart Snitzel three-year-old Unravel in the benchmark 64 handicap (1250m).
The Paul Messara-trained Unravel has won two of his three starts but has not raced since an easy Scone win on December 9.
On debut at Muswellbrook on November 1, he was dominant on a heavy track.
Second up in a Rosehill benchmark 68 handicap in November, he led and was run down late. Unravel has been trialing well and has drawn nicely in four.
Sydney's No.1 racecaller Darren Flindell is a part owner of two-year-old filly Nightcapped, which is on debut in the Newcastle And Hunter Racing Hall Of Fame Maiden Plate (900m).
Bred at Newhaven Park and raced by a group including members of the stud's Kelly family, Nightcapped cruised to victory in a Newcastle synthetic trial on May 17.
Newcastle's Nathan Doyle trains the Xtravagant filly and he also prepares the unraced Pridefilly in the same race, which opens the provincial class meeting at 11.50am.
Two representatives each from the training, horse, jockey and associates' ranks will join the Newcastle and Hunter Racing Hall Of Fame, which was established in 2017 and has an induction every two years.
