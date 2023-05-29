Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Joe Pride-trained filly mounts strong case for Newcastle victory

By Gary Harley
May 29 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Joe Pride.
Trainer Joe Pride.

The eight-race Newcastle and Hunter Racing Hall Of Fame meeting on Tuesday coincides with the induction of another eight names into the hall during a function in the Australian Bloodstock marquee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.