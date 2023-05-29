BRYCE Pickin can't help but smile when he recalls the win by Newcastle at the NSW Country Championships last year.
It was the first time the district had taken out the annual team's event.
"In golf, you don't get many opportunities to play as a team," Pickin said. "To win the Country Championships was awesome and something I will remember for a long time."
Newcastle begin a new representative campaign this weekend against Central Coast at Shelly Beach.
Five of the six-man team which won the country title - Pickin, Luke Ferrier, Tom De Wit, Dave Alexander and Oscar Gilson - are playing this weekend. Hamish Ellison is the fresh face, replacing Jake Riley, who is in the US.
Pickin was equal first but third on a countback in the Waratah Cup a fortnight ago. That followed a third placing in the Auctum Record at Newcastle, which was won by Ellison, and second in the Charlestown Cup.
"My game is in pretty good shape," said Pickin, who plays off plus-three. "I have been doing a lot of practice with my brother Jye. He flew out to the US today for a series of tournaments. He is so good and I learnt a lot working with him."
The annual Artie Mollett trophy against the Central Coast is the start of a big representative program.
Newcastle take on fierce rivals Hunter River at Nelson Bay on July 22-23.
The Regional championships which features Newcastle, Hunter river, Central Coast and Lower Norther Coast are being held at Muswellbrook on August 12-13.
Newcastle travel to Illawarra in early September before defending their NSW Country Championship crown at South West Rocks (November 11-12).
Newcastle - seniors: Tom De Wit, David Alexander, Luke Ferrier, Oscar Gilson, Bryce Pickin, Hamish Ellison.
Juniors: Lachlan Lawson, Austin Hiskens, Lachlan Venables, Jayden Butler, Jesse Linden, Harvey Payne
** Jake Riley produced his best in the final round to finish third at the Adam Scott Junior Championships in Florida on Sunday.
Riley carded a three-under 69 at Hammock Creek Golf club to finish at six under, eight shots behind winner Jason Shwartz (69,65,68). Selected to represent Golf Australia, Riley only arrived in the US on Tuesday and shot under par each round with scores of 71,71,68.
Kate McFarlane was tied for 14th at seven over in the girls division.
