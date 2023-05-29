Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Photos

Quick plays: All you need to know from a weekend of Newcastle sport on May 27-28, 2023

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated May 29 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Knights fans had plenty to celebrate at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday, when Newcastle clinched a 28-18 victory over bitter rivals Manly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.