Knights fans had plenty to celebrate at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday, when Newcastle clinched a 28-18 victory over bitter rivals Manly.
The Sea Eagles were missing some key players but a win is a win.
Kalyn Ponga was back at fullback after opening the season at five-eighth.
In Real NRL action, a dog on the field brought the clash between Macquarie and Lakes United at Cahill Oval to a brief standstill before being caught and sent to the sin bin.
The Herald are unsure whether the four-legged streaker was with the home team or supporting the visitors but from probably earned a few pats during his efforts so perhaps went home happy.
The Scorpions went from all tied up to 18 ahead with three straight tries during the second half.
Wyong and Maitland were victorious, West split the points with Central and Northern Hawks downed Kurri Kurri to record back-to-back wins.
Veteran defender Josh Piddington doesn't score many goals and is unlikely to score many more important than the last-minute equaliser to snatch the Lambton Jaffas a three-all draw at Edden Oval in NPLM Northern NSW on Sunday.
In a weekend where two games were washed out and plenty of goals scored across the remaining fixtures, Newcastle Olympic, Maitland and Broadmeadow took wins.
Olympic and Azzurri are set to back up Wednesday night at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility to battle it out in the Women's League Cup semi-finals.
It seems as though every week coaches are commenting on the closeness of this year's Newcastle netball championship and tight tussles are becoming the norm.
In round five at National Park on Saturday, University of Newcastle prevailed in an arm wrestle with Nova Thunder, West Leagues Balance got the edge on BNC, Junction Stella sealed victory against Kotara South and Souths proved way too strong for newcomers Waratah.
The Hunter Wildfires women produced a last-gasp effort to seal a big win over previously unbeaten leaders Gordon in Jack Scott Cup at Chatswood Oval on Saturday, but their male counterparts went down by one point in the dying stages of their exchange.
Both teams are back at home at No.2 Sportsground against Easts on Saturday.
Maitland and University were the other weekend winners in Hunter Rugby Union.
In Hunter women's action on Saturday, Hamilton beat Maitland 19-12, Wanderers routed Southern Beaches/Medowie 60-0 and Nelson Bay beat Merewether 43-7.
In the women's premier league, Leah Capitao landed a full-time equaliser off a penalty corner as Oxfords drew 1-all with defending champions Gosford on the Central Coast.
Zane Jones, Tanner Butler and Riley Klugerman all landed doubles as the Newcastle Northstars defeated Brisbane Lightning at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Sunday. Saturday's fixture between the same sides was postponed after Brisbane's equipment failed to arrive.
Home-grown heroes Ryan Beisty and Myles Cherry inspired Newcastle to a 73-62 victory over NBL1 East heavyweights Norths at the Bear Cave on Saturday night as the resurgent Falcons stretched their mid-season winning streak to four.
The trip to the Bear Cave was not as pleasant for the Falcons women's team, who went down 76-69 to third-placed Norths earlier on Saturday to suffer just their second loss of the season.
Warners Bay and Terrigal Avoca also won.
In women's fixtures, Terrigal Avoca and Newcastle City were victorious.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
