HUNTER businesses will have the opportunity to get hands on with some of the latest digital marketing tools to connect with local audiences.
The publisher of the Newcastle Herald, Australian Community Media (ACM) is holding a series of roadshows of the company's sector-leading digital engagement technology, including in Newcastle.
ACM Connect Plus gives local businesses the chance to see first hand how ACM brands can engage with a targeted local community while giving businesses insights into how to reach their target market and grow their business with more customers than ever before.
Sales director Joanne Bradley said it's a great way to learn from leading experts about the latest advertising and marketing trends in the print and digital arenas.
"You will be able to ask your questions on what solutions can help you grow your business and stand out from your competitor," she said.
"Businesses will better understand the digital landscape and how they can best utilise it to grow their business, achieve their objectives and reach new customers.
"ACM will help businesses decipher the media trends to work out what will best work for them and how to reach that local targeted community."
Behind the scenes, ACM has been developing a range of digital marketing tools that can deliver more relevant, targeted and engaging local solutions for businesses in the Hunter.
These tools will be on display along with experts on hand to guide business owners, managers and marketers through the process.
Each event will feature tailored packages designed to meet the specific requirements of each business, adding significant added value.
Ms Bradley said any business looking to tell a story and reach new and existing customers is welcome to come along.
ACM's solution-based approach ensures attendees get the most out of their investment and see a measurable impact on their bottom line.
Session times are 9.30am, 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm, 3.30pm and 5pm at the Novotel Newcastle Beach on June 1 and 2.
Attendees will be able to customise their schedules to attend the sessions that align with their interests and priorities.
In addition, ACM is offering a grand prize travel voucher worth $7,000 to one lucky attendee. This incredible prize will give the winner the opportunity to explore a new destination, experience new cultures, and create unforgettable memories.
To learn more about ACM Connect Plus 2023 and register for the event, please visit https://www.acmrsvp.com.au/register_newcastle.
