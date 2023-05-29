SAM Fricker wants to put his best foot forward across three diving disciplines at the upcoming World Championships, hopeful of helping Australia secure all-important quota spots for next year's Olympics.
The Novocastrian was on Monday officially named in the Aussie squad to contest the global event in Japan in July (14-30) after collecting three medals - one gold, two silver - at the national titles in Perth.
Fricker, who debuted at the Olympics (2021), World Championships and Commonwealth Games (2022) in the space of 12 months, knows there will be plenty on the line when contesting the men's 10-metre platform and both 3m tasks - individual and synchronised.
Another shot at Olympic quota spots will occur at the 2024 World Championships in Qatar capital Doha (February 2-18), five months out from the Games in Paris.
"I was really happy with it [nationals] and a position on the world team as well. Now we can go and try to fight for those Olympic quota spots for the country," Fricker told the Newcastle Herald.
"So this World Championships and next World Championships we've got to try and get positions for Australia for the next Olympics. We're not given spots, we have to earn them at these events.
We're not given spots, we have to earn them at these events."- Sam Fricker
"That's why in Tokyo [Olympics in 2021] the team was quite small, because of COVID we couldn't go away [travel overseas] and compete for spots."
Fricker says the aim for this year's World Championships will be top 12 in both individual events and top three in synchronised.
"I like training for both and I like competing in both. It's really enjoyable," he said.
The Hunter School of Performing Arts graduate will team up with Shixin Li in the men's synchronised 3m springboard, having won nationals together on Thursday and claiming bronze at last year's Commonwealth Games.
Sunday saw Fricker collect back-to-back silver medals in Western Australia, behind Li in the individual 3m springboard and Cassiel Rousseau in the 10m platform.
He said a strapped right ankle was simply "precautionary", following two breaks since Tokyo in 2021.
The 21-year-old, who started his career at Lambton Pool but is now based in Sydney, has also qualified for the World Cup super final in Berlin in August (4-6).
In the meantime, Fricker has thrown his support behind a free NSW Institute Of Sport event called 'Dive On In' which takes place at Homebush on Sunday (1-2pm) and hopes to unearth young talent.
"NSWIS changed my life," Fricker said.
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.