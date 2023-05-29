Ryan Callinan keeps rankings spot after Surf Ranch Pro ride

Merewether surfer Ryan Callinan has kept his position at No.8 on the Championship Tour rankings after an equal ninth-placed finish at the Surf Ranch Pro in California.
The goofy-footer bowed out in the night session on the weekend with a best score of 4.17 for 10th in the 12-man section after progressing with third in the opening qualifying round heat.
American Griffin Colapinto and Brazil's Italo Ferreira topped the night session to progress, and they eventually met in the final. Colapinto won 17.77 to 17.13 to move to No.1 on the standings after six events.
The ninth place for Callinan was his best result at the wave pool event after he was 17th there in his previous two attempts.
Queenslander Ethan Ewing was the best-performed Australian at the Surf Ranch Pro, losing in the semi-finals to Ferreira.
The 24-year-old Bells Beach winner threw everything at the former world champion but came up just short.
The final-four finish meant Ewing became Australia's highest-ranked surfer at No.4. Former third-ranked Jack Robinson dropped to fifth after his first-round exit.
Hawaiian Carissa Moore downed American Caroline Marks 16.53-15.43 to take out the women's title.
Newcastle-based Tyler Wright, who was also eliminated in the opening heat, dropped from top spot to No.2, followed by Central Coast's Molly Picklum. Defending world champion Stephanie Gilmore is at seven.
Semi-final surfers on Sunday had four waves - two left and two right - with their best two scores counting.
Ewing had a stunning first right-hand run to post a score of 9.04, then backed it up with a 7.33.
However, Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Ferreira lit up the crowd with scores of 8.43 and 8.17 to take the lead.
Ewing went hard on his third and fourth waves but fell on both. The Brazilian did not need to surf his final wave.
Colapinto reached his third Championship Tour final by beating another Brazilian, Filipe Toledo.
Ewing earlier eliminated three-time world champion Gabriel Medina in the quarter-finals.
The pair finished locked on 16.67 but the Australian advanced on a countback, having posted the highest wave of the day - a 9.07.
"It's been such a fun two days," Ewing said. "I did this event a few years ago and didn't do too well, but I've been having so much fun.
"It's a really challenging wave but everyone's putting on a show which is cool."
