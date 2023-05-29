Newcastle Herald
Ryan Callinan keeps rankings spot after Surf Ranch Pro ride

May 29 2023 - 2:30pm
Ryan Callinan before his four-man qualifying round heat at the Surf Ranch Pro at Lemoore, California. Picture by Pat Nolan, WSL
Ryan Callinan before his four-man qualifying round heat at the Surf Ranch Pro at Lemoore, California. Picture by Pat Nolan, WSL

Merewether surfer Ryan Callinan has kept his position at No.8 on the Championship Tour rankings after an equal ninth-placed finish at the Surf Ranch Pro in California.

