Ava Jankovic, Ella Mounter and Lara Morgan scooped the pool, so to speak, during the NSW Combined High Schools (CHS) swimming championships at Sydney Olympic Park in May.
Now, the trio of Hunter region representatives are chasing more success when the NSW All Schools titles begin in Homebush on Thursday.
The competition is staged across two days and showcases the state's best athletes.
Jankovic, who attends Merewether High School and trains at Valley Aquatic Club, will be leading the charge after returning from the NSW CHS competition held from May 3 to 5 with seven gold medals.
The Maitland 18-year-old claimed glory in the open girls' 100-metre, 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle events as well as the 200m and 200m Individual Medley (IM) and 100m butterfly. She also collected a silver medal in the 50m freestyle.
It was Jankovic's strongest performance at NSW CHS level and now she has her sights set on qualifying for the Australian All Schools Swimming Championships in Homebush in August.
"It's about getting in the top two to gain selection for schools nationals," Jankovic said.
"Last year, I made the 200 butterfly, the 400 IM and 1500 [freestyle] for nationals, so I'd like to make those events again."
Mounter (Lambton High School) won the 16-years girls 100m breaststroke as well as the 15/16-years girls 200m and 400m IM and 200m freestyle.
The Lambton 15-year-old, who trains at NUSwim Swimming Club, collected bronze medals in the 50m freestyle and open medley relay.
"I definitely wasn't expecting to go that well," Mounter said.
"I was hoping to pick up a few medals in those races but definitely not win them, so I was pretty stoked with it.
"I qualified for schools nationals in the 100 breaststroke last year and the 50 breaststroke. This year I'm hoping to qualify for the IMs and the three breaststrokes."
Morgan [Whitebridge High School], who is 14 and trains at Hunter Swim Club, won the 14-years girls IM and placed third in the 400m freestyle, 100m backstroke and 200m IM events.
"It was a lot better than I'd done previously, I'd never medalled before," Morgan said.
"I don't really have any expectations [at NSW All Schools], but I want to get PBs [personal best times]."
The trio will also be in action during the Coast and Valley Swimming Association Winter Short Course Championships, held at Peninsula Leisure Centre, Woy Woy starting on Friday night and concluding on Sunday.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
